Jonesboro Highland Walmart closes temporarily to sanitize as COVID cases spike

A spike in coronavirus cases in Craighead County has prompted a local Walmart to shut down temporarily to clean and sanitize its store.

The Highland Drive Walmart in Jonesboro closed on Thursday and officials said that the store will reopen on Saturday, January 8 at 6 A.M. The store said on Facebook that the pharmacy curbside service will remain open during this time.

For the first time in several days, Craighead on Thursday was not in the top 3 counties reporting the most COVID cases. But, Arkansas did set another one-day record in cases - fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Arkansas reported 7,787 new cases statewide with 6,015 of them being active. 22 more deaths were also reported. 73 people are being treated in the hospital for COVID-19. In Craighead County, there have been 27,426 total cases, 3,451 are active infections. 262 people have died in the county from COVID-19.

The Parker Road Walmart and Neighborhood Market Walmart in Jonesboro are still open.

