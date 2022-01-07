Local non-commercial minority-owned station KLEK awarded $20k grant, among largest in its history

Content partners KLEK-LP 102.5 FM says they've just received its largest grant award in the station's history.

The Jonesboro-based non-profit community radio station was among 50 organizations across a six state region including Arkansas and Missouri to receive the Mid-America Arts Alliance grant of $20,000. Officials said money from the grant will go toward operating expenses.

Funding from the grant was made possible through the National Endowment for the Arts.

KLEK in 2018 had received its largest donation from KASU financial supporter First National Bank of $25,000 to construct a tower at the station. KLEK is Jonesboro's first and only minority owned and operated radio station.

