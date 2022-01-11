ARDOT reduces speed limit on Johnson Avenue and Highway 18

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has adopted a recommendation from the Jonesboro City Council to reduce the speed limit on two major highways.

AR-DOT on Monday installed new speed limit signs on East Johnson Avenue from Red Wolf to Main Street and on Highway 18/Highland Drive from Distributor to Barnhill. The new signs reduced the speed limit from 45 to 35 MPH.

The City Council in December approved a resolution to send a recommendation to AR-DOT to reduce the speed on the highways - citing a high number of crashes and accidents on the roads.

