Forrest City Public Library added to National Register of Historic Places
The Forrest City Public Library is among the latest properties in Arkansas to be added to the National Register of Historic Places.
In a press release obtained by content partners Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announced eight new additions to the register, which includes the library.
The art-deco style library was completed in 1939 and was erected by the Public Works Administration as part of their New Deal Recovery efforts in the St. Francis County city.
The property may be eligible for grant and tax programs on the state and national level.
Other new additions to the register include:
- Scott Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church, Chicot County
- First Presbyterian Church, Phillips County
- Arkansas State Fairgrounds Historic District, Pulaski County
- Broadmoor Neighborhood Historic District, Pulaski County
- Presbyterian Center, Washington County
- Winslow Commercial Historic District, Washington County
- North Garvin Drive Historic District, Washington County
