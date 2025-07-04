Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On this week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal report, host Roby Brock speaks with Yolangel Hernandez Suarez, executive vice dean and professor at the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine, about the school's upcoming opening.