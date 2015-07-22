Homeless Campus Closer To Fruition

Officials with the Riverview Hope Campus in Fort Smith last week closed on the former Riverside Furniture building, meaning that construction will soon begin on the facility that will centralize all available services for the city's homeless residents. The Greenland School District joins a growing number of northwest Arkansas schools that are joining the Bright Futures network, a group that uses social media to connect students in need with people who can meet those needs. And the longtime head of the Area Agency on Aging for Western Arkansas announces his retirement after 37 years with the senior-focused organization.
