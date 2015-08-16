Rose Blooms in a Springdale Gas Station

At the Rose Stop on the corner of Sunset and South Pleasant in Springdale, you’ll find a trove of exotic ingredients and a warm welcome. Rose Dadras greets regular customers with a hug and and “I love you”. Her made from scratch falafels, baklava, cakes and cutlets are prepared with care and passion for food. She says her customers are the energy source that fuel her to keep up with running a family business despite her failing health. And if you’re lucky enough to get a tour of her wide selection of middle eastern and persian ingredients (you don’t have to be that lucky - you just have to ask), you’ll pick up recipes and stories from a woman who has cooked her way around the world.