North Arkansas College Drops Tuition For Some Mo. Residents

The Harrison-based college recently voted to drop tuition for residents of Barry, Taney, Ozark and Stone counties to remain competitive with other colleges throughout the area. Haas Hall is again ranked favorably in a national survey of high schools. Parking changes are underway on this first day of classes at the U of A in Fayetteville, and Rogers Police Department begins the fall enforcement of it's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

MUSIC: "Stick With Me" Timeflies