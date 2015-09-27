© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Underground Professor Researches Karst Aquifers

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 27, 2015 at 9:06 AM CDT
Evan Thaler, Jacqueline Froelich
Matt Covington is a speleophysicist—a rare hybrid of scientist, who is researching karst aquifers.

He’s also an expedition caver, questing to explore the Earth’s deepest caves. Dr. Covington, an assistant professor at the University of Arkansas, and several of his grad students, take us deep into Blowing Springs Cave in northern Benton County, where Covington operates a field research station.

A note of thanks to the Bella Vista Property Owners Association for allowing us access into Blowing Springs Cave--and to Evan Thaler for assisting Jacqueline Froelich in this radio expedition.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
