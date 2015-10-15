Charter School Gets Initial Approval, Fayetteville Schools Celebrate Farm to School

Arkansas Children's Hospital names a director for its northwest Arkansas campus, currently under development in Springdale. The Future School of Fort Smith gets unanimous approval from the state Charter Authorizing Board, though the school could still face review by the full Arkansas Board of Education. One of the smaller banks in northwest Arkansas gets acquired by Citizens Bank of Batesville. Fayetteville Public Schools tomorrow will celebrate National Farm to School month with a special Local Harvest Lunch. And Later this month, a mobile version of the Disability Rights Museum will make a stop in Bentonville.