Charter School Gets Initial Approval, Fayetteville Schools Celebrate Farm to School

Arkansas Children's Hospital names a director for its northwest Arkansas campus, currently under development in Springdale. The Future School of Fort Smith gets unanimous approval from the state Charter Authorizing Board, though the school could still face review by the full Arkansas Board of Education. One of the smaller banks in northwest Arkansas gets acquired by Citizens Bank of Batesville. Fayetteville Public Schools tomorrow will celebrate National Farm to School month with a special Local Harvest Lunch. And Later this month, a mobile version of the Disability Rights Museum will make a stop in Bentonville.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.