Springdale Offers Warrant Amnesty

A Lowell company gets a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Springdale Police Department offers an amnesty period for people with misdemeanor warrants from Springdale District Court to have an opportunity to take care of those warrants without posting bond and an opportunity to help those in need in the community. Governor Asa Hutchinson announces a trade-focused trip to Japan and China. And the University of Arkansas observes National Distance Learning Week by celebrating recent growth in online education.