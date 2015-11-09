Springdale Offers Warrant Amnesty

A Lowell company gets a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The Springdale Police Department offers an amnesty period for people with misdemeanor warrants from Springdale District Court to have an opportunity to take care of those warrants without posting bond and an opportunity to help those in need in the community. Governor Asa Hutchinson announces a trade-focused trip to Japan and China. And the University of Arkansas observes National Distance Learning Week by celebrating recent growth in online education.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.