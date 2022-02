Steve Gunter is in the people business and he never forgets someone's name. He has been journaling his story and those of the people he meets since he was just nine years old. Now a retired school teacher, Gunter will share the power of journaling Saturday evening at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista.

steve_gunter_web_extra.mp3 Steve Gunter shares some stories about teaching and living in Arkansas' past. Listen • 25:06