A Gathering of Symbols

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 31, 2016 at 9:46 AM CST

Our Sunday montage of official Arkansas symbols includes, in order:

  1. A square dance (official American Folk Dance) played on a fiddle (official state musical instrument)
  2. from a Bugs Bunny cartoon
  3. a commercial for milk (state beverage)
  4. Carly Simon and James Taylor singing Mockingbird (official state bird)
  5. The White Stripes singing Apple Blossom (state floral emblem)
  6. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan saying the word pecan (official state nut) in a funny way
  7. Honey Bee (state insect) performed by Muddy Waters
  8. Marisa Tomei and Joe Peschi discuss hunting deer (state mammal) in My Cousin Vinny
  9. and Marilyn Monroe sings Diamonds (state gem) Are a Girl's Best Friend.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
