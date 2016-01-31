A Gathering of Symbols
Our Sunday montage of official Arkansas symbols includes, in order:
- A square dance (official American Folk Dance) played on a fiddle (official state musical instrument)
- from a Bugs Bunny cartoon
- a commercial for milk (state beverage)
- Carly Simon and James Taylor singing Mockingbird (official state bird)
- The White Stripes singing Apple Blossom (state floral emblem)
- Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan saying the word pecan (official state nut) in a funny way
- Honey Bee (state insect) performed by Muddy Waters
- Marisa Tomei and Joe Peschi discuss hunting deer (state mammal) in My Cousin Vinny
- and Marilyn Monroe sings Diamonds (state gem) Are a Girl's Best Friend.