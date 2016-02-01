© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Two Northwest Arkansas LGBTQ Organizations Merge Forces

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 1, 2016 at 1:37 PM CST
equality_center_merge.jpg
J. Froelich-KUAF
/

Northwest Arkansas Center for Equality, established in 2006 as a grassroots LGBTQ advocacy organization has merged with NWA Pride, founded in 2007 to promote and stage LGBTQ events in northwest Arkansas. The decision to merge was made last year, but the merged non-profit group plans an array of events for 2016.

MUSIC: "Connie" El Ten Eleven

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich