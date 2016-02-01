Two Northwest Arkansas LGBTQ Organizations Merge Forces

Northwest Arkansas Center for Equality, established in 2006 as a grassroots LGBTQ advocacy organization has merged with NWA Pride, founded in 2007 to promote and stage LGBTQ events in northwest Arkansas. The decision to merge was made last year, but the merged non-profit group plans an array of events for 2016.
