Cane, Caine, and Cain

Our montage uses all kinds of liberties this week to come up with a list celebrating canes, Cain and Caine. Here is the list:

a commercial for C&H Sugar a scene from A Clockwork Orange Charles Foster Kane runs a newspaper in Citizen Kane a line from The Christmas Waltz performed by She & Him House defends his walking cane Bruce Springsteen sings Adam Raised a Cain former presidential candidate Herman Cain in a debate Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder version) wields a cane Michael Caine says goodnight in Cider House Rules and Smile from Modern Times starring Charlie Chaplin as The Little Tramp (always with cane).