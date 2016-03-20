© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Cane, Caine, and Cain

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 20, 2016 at 9:22 AM CDT

Our montage uses all kinds of liberties this week to come up with a list celebrating canes, Cain and Caine. Here is the list:

  1. a commercial for C&H Sugar
  2. a scene from A Clockwork Orange
  3. Charles Foster Kane runs a newspaper in Citizen Kane
  4. a line from The Christmas Waltz performed by She & Him
  5. House defends his walking cane
  6. Bruce Springsteen sings Adam Raised a Cain
  7. former presidential candidate Herman Cain in a debate
  8. Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder version) wields a cane
  9. Michael Caine says goodnight in Cider House Rules
  10. and Smile from Modern Times starring Charlie Chaplin as The Little Tramp (always with cane).

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
