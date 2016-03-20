Cane, Caine, and Cain
Our montage uses all kinds of liberties this week to come up with a list celebrating canes, Cain and Caine. Here is the list:
- a commercial for C&H Sugar
- a scene from A Clockwork Orange
- Charles Foster Kane runs a newspaper in Citizen Kane
- a line from The Christmas Waltz performed by She & Him
- House defends his walking cane
- Bruce Springsteen sings Adam Raised a Cain
- former presidential candidate Herman Cain in a debate
- Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder version) wields a cane
- Michael Caine says goodnight in Cider House Rules
- and Smile from Modern Times starring Charlie Chaplin as The Little Tramp (always with cane).