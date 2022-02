DOE Approves Experimental Interstate HVDC Clean Energy Transmission Power Line Through Arkansas

The Department of Energy has agreed to participate in development of the Plains & Eastern Clean Line. The proposed 700-mile-long interstate high voltage direct current power transmission line is a project of Clean Line Energy Partners, a private firm based in Houston, Texas. The $2.5 billion dollar Clean Line will carry 4000 megawatts of wind-generated power from the Oklahoma Panhandle to a half dozen southern states, including Arkansas. The project has attracted a mix of ardent supporters and opponents.

