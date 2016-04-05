Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt Goes Digital

Since 1981, the Arkansas Auditor of State in Little Rock has hosted the "Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt." Once a year staff would publish in the local paper the names of individuals with unclaimed property--including cash, jewels, and certificates. But now there’s a new way to search the vault, with help from an amended state law.
You can search for your unclaimed treasure at this link.
And you can also follow the state treasure hunt on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ARAuditor/
