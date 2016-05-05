0000017d-2122-dd26-adfd-e56710b50000The New Classroom is a special reporting series, supported by The Walton Family Foundation, exploring the struggles, changes and innovations in education during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can find reports in this series listed below.
Ozark Montessori Nature School to Open in Fayetteville
Ozark Education, Inc., a non profit Montessori organization headquartered in northwest Arkansas, operates a tuition-based pre school as well as an open-enrollment public charter school in Springdale. This summer, the organization is opening a lab school for natural studies on a historic site in South Fayetteville. The facility will also serve as a Montessori resource and teacher training center.