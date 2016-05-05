© 2022 KUAF
Ozark Montessori Nature School to Open in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 5, 2016 at 11:55 AM CDT
Ozark Education, Inc., a non profit Montessori organization headquartered in northwest Arkansas, operates a tuition-based pre school as well as an open-enrollment public charter school in Springdale. This summer, the organization is opening a lab school for natural studies on a historic site in South Fayetteville. The facility will also serve as a Montessori resource and teacher training center.

