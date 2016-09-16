Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Songwriters Finish Songs in NWA
Published September 16, 2016 at 12:50 PM CDT
Songwriters from Texas and Australia came to northwest Arkansas to finish some songs started decades ago. We hear from two of those songwriters during a visit to the Ferold Arend Studio in Bentonville.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
