Oklahoma Ponca Tribal Activist Recounts Seige at Standing Rock

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 10, 2017 at 1:19 PM CST
Mekasi Camp Horinek, center, negotiating with state and federal law enforcement at Standing Rock last autumn.

Mekasi Camp Horinek was among a core group of indigenous organizers who successfully blocked planned construction of a shale oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota late last year. The Ponca Tribal member, who lives in Oklahoma, met with Jacqueline Froelich on a recent visit to Fayetteville to share his story. We've also posted extended cuts from that interview here:

dunmekasi_extended_interview_mix.mp3
An extended interview with Mekasi Camp Horinek

MUSIC: "Something Frightful" Gideon Freudman

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
