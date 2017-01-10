Oklahoma Ponca Tribal Activist Recounts Seige at Standing Rock

Mekasi Camp Horinek was among a core group of indigenous organizers who successfully blocked planned construction of a shale oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation in North Dakota late last year. The Ponca Tribal member, who lives in Oklahoma, met with Jacqueline Froelich on a recent visit to Fayetteville to share his story. We've also posted extended cuts from that interview here:
