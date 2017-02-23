A Festival For Music Fans, Music Makers

A new music festival is coming to northwest Arkansas in April. The Power of Music Festival is sponsored by the I’ll Fly Away Foundation, a nonprofit that connects school children with musicians and songwriters and introduces curriculum that uses music to help students learn in other subjects. We hear from two of the organizers, Betsey Brumley and Kevin Bernier, both with the I’ll Fly Away Foundation, at the Ferold Arend Studio on the second floor of the Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville to talk about the festival that opens April 27th.