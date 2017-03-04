Local Lawmakers Weigh In on Indictment of Former Sen. Jon Woods & College President

A federal grand jury indicted former Sen. Jon Woods, R-Springdale, on 12 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering. The documents state he funneled General Improvement Fund money into a Springdale college and a local nonprofit. Also indicted were the president of Ecclasia College and an owner of a consulting company. This comes after former Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges in January in connection to the scheme. Rep. Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, and Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, who both worked with Woods and Neal, weigh in.