The play Collected Stories by Donald Margulies premiered more than 20 years ago. It’s a play that explores the relationship between a mentor and a student and issues of broken trust between the two. Arkansas-Staged will present a reading of the play this weekend. Earlier this week, Emily Riggs and Lauren Halyard, the two actresses in the production, and Morgan Hicks, the play’s director, joined us at KUAF to talk about the play, and to give us a preview.