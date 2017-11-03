Creating Conversation and Thinking With Art

If you’ve visited the 20th-century gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville you probably remember the sculpture Eat Meat. It is a silver aluminum piece resting on the gallery floor. Lynda Benglis created the work, and Friday night she’ll deliver a distinguished lecture at Crystal Bridges at 7p.m.. Her 50-year career has led her to work with all kinds of materials...latex, glass, bronze...and her work has been featured in the Solomon Guggenheim Museum, MOMA, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and elsewhere. Earlier this week we reached her in a Los Angeles hotel room the day after a new exhibit of her work had opened at Blum and Poe there. The conversation centered on questions, some answers, and more questions.