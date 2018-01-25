© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Actor Tony Hale Speaks with OAL Ahead of UA Appearance

KUAF
Published January 25, 2018 at 12:39 PM CST
tonyhale1.jpg
courtesy
/

Emmy-award winning actor Tony Hale, who is best known for his roles as Gary Walsh in Veep and Buster Bluth in Arrested Development, will speak at the University of Arkansas Monday, Jan. 29, as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series. Hale will take part in a moderated conversation conducted by his friend and colleague Russell Sharman, who is a lecturer in the Department of Communications. Ahead of his appearance, Hale spoke with Ozarks at Large about his career.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Distinguished Lecture Series