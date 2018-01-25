Actor Tony Hale Speaks with OAL Ahead of UA Appearance

Emmy-award winning actor Tony Hale, who is best known for his roles as Gary Walsh in Veep and Buster Bluth in Arrested Development, will speak at the University of Arkansas Monday, Jan. 29, as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series. Hale will take part in a moderated conversation conducted by his friend and colleague Russell Sharman, who is a lecturer in the Department of Communications. Ahead of his appearance, Hale spoke with Ozarks at Large about his career.