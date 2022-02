A new book, edited by Laverne Bell-Tolliver, includes interview with many of the students who integrated Little Rock's junior high schools. She'll discuss her book from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at ALLPS School of Innovation in Fayetteville. The book The First Twenty-Five: An Oral History of the Desegregation of Little Rock's Public Junior High Schools is published by the University of Arkansas Press.