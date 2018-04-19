Marshallese Traditional Master Canoe Carver Featured at Shiloh Museum

Liton Beasa is a Marshallese canoe master carver. Originally from Namorik Atoll, he'll carve a traditional kōrkōr (canoe) out of a giant sycamore tree trunk on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The canoe carving project is being coordinated by the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, supported by Shiloh Museum staff, and it is funded in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.