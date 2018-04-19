© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Marshallese Traditional Master Canoe Carver Featured at Shiloh Museum

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 19, 2018 at 1:32 PM CDT
Marshallese master canoe maker Liton Beasa (right) and son-in-laws Juda Kaios (left) and Junior Batlok (center) are hand carving a sycamore log into a traditional kōrkōr at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History over the next several weeks. ";

Liton Beasa is a Marshallese canoe master carver. Originally from Namorik Atoll, he'll carve a traditional kōrkōr (canoe) out of a giant sycamore tree trunk on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The canoe carving project is being coordinated by the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, supported by Shiloh Museum staff, and it is funded in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Ozarks at Large Stories
