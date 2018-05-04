© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Local Songwriter Prepares Release of First Full-Length Album

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 4, 2018 at 1:44 PM CDT
Willi Carlisle
Since releasing his 2016 EP Too Nice to Mean Much, Willi Carlisle has been busy. He toured following the release of that album, then in 2017, he toured throughout much of the U.S. in support of his folk operetta, There Ain't No More. Now, he's preparing to release a full-length album, titled To Tell You the Truth. The album will be officially released May 12 with a concert at Stage 18 in Fayetteville. The show begins at 8 p.m., tickets are $10, and Tulsans Nature and Madness and Kalyn Faye will open. We catch up with Willi prior to that concert, and we get a preview of what to expect on the album.

