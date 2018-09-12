Fayetteville VA Opens Inpatient Facility to Treat Substance Abuse, Mental Health

The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks cut the ribbon on a new 24-hour inpatient treatment facility Tuesday. The Leroy Pond Residential Treatment Facility has space for 20 veterans, who each get their own room, to stay up to 90 days as they recover for substance abuse disorders, which often come with a co-occurring mental health illness and in some cases homelessness. Prior to opening the Leroy Pond facility, the VHSO offered a 28-day outpatient treatment program, but veterans who needed further help had to travel to Little Rock or out of state to access long-term, inpatient care.



