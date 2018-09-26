Everything But The Blues
If you're looking for something other than the sound of motorcycles in your ears, here are some live music opportunities for the coming weekend.
Friday, Sept 28
- Trumann Rail Boys, Cameron Johnson at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday Sept 29
- Whispering Willows at Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. (Bentonville) - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Melody Pond at Jammin' Java (Fayetteville) - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Storybook Strings at Fayetteville Public Library - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- The Salesman at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- La Fe Norteña at Springdale Civic Center - $20, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Ahi at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10, free for youth and members, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Anitra Jay at Brews (Eureka Springs) - $5 suggested donation, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Dirtfoot at Harry's Live (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.