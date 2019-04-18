Oud Master Performs in Fayetteville

There aren't many musicians who can say they have performed with R.E.M., Bill Frisell, Arturo O'Farrill and Public Enemy, but Rahim AlHaj can claim that honor. The virtuoso oud player has studied the instrument since he was 9 years old, and he has wowed audiences around the world with his skills on the ancient instrument. He will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday night at Fayetteville Public Library, and the Rahim AlHaj Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Faulkner Performing Arts Center.
