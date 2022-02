After Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005, the city debated whether to continue with Mardi Gras celebrations or cancel the parades. They chose to proceed and since 2006, a number of new Mardi Gras practices have gained prominence. Six unique, offbeat, downtown celebrations are examined in a new University Press of Mississippi book called Downtown Mardi Gras: New Carnival Practices in Post-Katrina New Orleans.