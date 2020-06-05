"Life and Death in the Amazon: A Tragic Tale of Survival" by Sam Meneses

NPR has announced the finalists and honorable mentions of its student podcast challenge. Students from across the country in grades five through 12 were invited to have their teachers submit the podcasts they created. Three students in our area were named finalists or received an honorable mention. Sam Meneses, who attends Thaden School in Bentonville, was one of 15 finalists in the high school category. His podcast, "Life and Death in the Amazon: A Tragic Tale of Survival," tells the story of his older brother's experience as a professional kayaker in Ecuador.