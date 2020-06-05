© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

"Life and Death in the Amazon: A Tragic Tale of Survival" by Sam Meneses

KUAF | By Sam Meneses
Published June 5, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT
nprpodcastchallenge.jpg
Courtesy
/
Delphine Lee/NPR

NPR has announced the finalists and honorable mentions of its student podcast challenge. Students from across the country in grades five through 12 were invited to have their teachers submit the podcasts they created. Three students in our area were named finalists or received an honorable mention. Sam Meneses, who attends Thaden School in Bentonville, was one of 15 finalists in the high school category. His podcast, "Life and Death in the Amazon: A Tragic Tale of Survival," tells the story of his older brother's experience as a professional kayaker in Ecuador.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories NPR Student Podcast ChallengeThaden School
Related Content