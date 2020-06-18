© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sound Perimeter: A Socially Distanced Bolero

KUAF | By Lia Uribe
Published June 18, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Our Sound Perimeter segment with Lia Uribe is back every Thursday starting today. This week, she brings us a performance of "Bolero" by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiX4ARa75Uw">a socially-distanced performance and a video project. We also hear a song from the bolero genre titled "Un Poco Mas" performed by Lila Downs, who appeared in concert a The Momentary just prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories MusicSound Perimeter
