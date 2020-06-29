© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Reports 300 COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Highest Total Since Start of Pandemic

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT
On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson reported the state has seen 439 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest 24-hour reporting period, bringing the cumulative total to over 20,000. Washington County had 92 new cases, Benton County had 48 and Sebastian County had 22. There are now 300 people who are hospitalized, the highest total since the beginning of the pandemic. There have also been 265 deaths. The governor said there is some good news in the numbers as the most recent one-day positive total represents a fifth consecutive day with a lower number than the previous day. The governor also said the ability to isolate and trace positive cases in Northwest Arkansas over the past couple of weeks might be leading to a reduction in new cases and that he is not ready to discuss any further easing of business restrictions. To watch the full briefing, click here.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Coronavirus
