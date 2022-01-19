© 2022 KUAF
Jamison Alexander Success Center Helps Disadvantaged Youth to Thrive

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST
Antonio Jamison delivers a theraputic weighted blanket to a child.

The nonprofit Jamison Alexander Success Center, headquartered in Faulkner County, assists Arkansas children with disabilitis living in a half dozen counties by delivering theraputic items at no charge. The center also operates a program to inspire all kids to succeed -- particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Antonio Jamison discusses why he is dedicated to serving youth in need, welcoming donations to aid his mission.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
