Controversial Ivermectin Use for COVID-19 Draws Legal, Medical Scrutiny

Ivermectin, an FDA-approved treatment for parasites in humans, and sold over-the-counter for domestic livestock, is increasingly being taken by people to prevent or treat COVID-19. We hear from an ivermectin enthusiast, the president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest who warns about off-label use, and a physician at Duke Clinical Research Institute leading an ivermectin theraputic intervention study. An attorney with ACLU-Arkansas also discusses a federal lawsuit his team recently filed against a northwest Arkansas physician for treating county jail inmates with prescription ivermectin.