Controversial Ivermectin Use for COVID-19 Draws Legal, Medical Scrutiny

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 31, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST
screen_shot_2022-01-28_at_1.27.35_pm.jpeg
Courtesy
/
FDA
Box label for veterinarian ivermectin remedy sold at farm supplies.

Ivermectin, an FDA-approved treatment for parasites in humans, and sold over-the-counter for domestic livestock, is increasingly being taken by people to prevent or treat COVID-19. We hear from an ivermectin enthusiast, the president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest who warns about off-label use, and a physician at Duke Clinical Research Institute leading an ivermectin theraputic intervention study. An attorney with ACLU-Arkansas also discusses a federal lawsuit his team recently filed against a northwest Arkansas physician for treating county jail inmates with prescription ivermectin.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
