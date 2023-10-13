© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Member Appreciation Week! Click here for the full schedule of events and giveaways we're having this week to say THANK YOU to this incredible community that supports all KUAF does.
Resilient Black Women
Resilient Black Women

RBW Season 3: RBW Let’s Talk About SEX! For Mature Audiences ONLY.

By Joi McGowan,
Deneshia Simpson
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Resilient Black Women logo
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Dr. Candice is an award-winning associate professor of counseling psychology at the University of Kentucky, where she studied sexual wellness and liberation. She is the host of F*ck the System: A Sexual Liberation Podcast, as well as How to Love a Human, a liberation podcast that asks people with multiple marginalized identities what the world would be like if it loved them. She has published over 50 research articles, been featured in HuffPost,Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, the New York Times - among others, and featured on podcasts like The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema and Sex with Dr. Jess.

Dr. Candice is an award-winning associate professor of counseling psychology at the University of Kentucky, where she studied sexual wellness and liberation. She is the host of F*ck the System: A Sexual Liberation Podcast, as well as How to Love a Human, a liberation podcast that asks people with multiple marginalized identities what the world would be like if it loved them. She has published over 50 research articles, been featured in HuffPost,Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, the New York Times - among others, and featured on podcasts like The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema and Sex with Dr. Jess.

Tags
Resilient Black Women Resilient Black WomenMental health
Stay Connected
Joi McGowan
Joi McGowan is the co-host of <i>Resilient Black Women.</i>
See stories by Joi McGowan
Deneshia Simpson
Deneshia Simpson is the co-host of Resilient Black Women.
See stories by Deneshia Simpson