RBW Season 3: RBW Let’s Talk About SEX! For Mature Audiences ONLY.
Dr. Candice is an award-winning associate professor of counseling psychology at the University of Kentucky, where she studied sexual wellness and liberation. She is the host of F*ck the System: A Sexual Liberation Podcast, as well as How to Love a Human, a liberation podcast that asks people with multiple marginalized identities what the world would be like if it loved them. She has published over 50 research articles, been featured in HuffPost,Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, the New York Times - among others, and featured on podcasts like The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema and Sex with Dr. Jess.
