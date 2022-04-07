This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores aromas, both natural and artificial, through the lens of music. We hear music by Leo Delibes and Viet Cuong.

The University of Arkansas Bands will host a two-day residency with Eighth Blackbird and guest composer Viet Cuong Mon. Apr. 11 and Tues. Apr. 12. In addition to a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, there will be four master classes and four open rehearsals during the two-day residency. All events will be in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, unless otherwise noted.