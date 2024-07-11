Sound Perimeter: On the Nature of Light

Today in Sound Perimeter, light was our common thread. Light that helps us reflect, light that helps us see ourselves, light that unveils love and makes us dance. Artists featured include Max Ritcher, Jocelyn Hagen and Juanes. Juanes will be performing at JJ's Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 23rd, 2024. Click here for tickets.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.