Sound Perimeter

Sound Perimeter: I Shall Not Be Moved

By Lia Uribe
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:38 PM CDT
Today's "Sound Perimeter" celebrates the richness and variety of African American music, featuring pieces and composers who have profoundly influenced American music and captivated audiences around the globe. Artists featured include Avery Gagliano, Samantha Ege and Rhiannon Gibbons.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

