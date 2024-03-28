© 2024 KUAF
Sound Perimeter

Sound Perimeter: A Window

By Lia Uribe
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:22 PM CDT
Today, we offered a unique musical experience featuring compositions by John Cage, as if seen through a window: tranquil landscapes on the outside and dynamic, playful interactions on the inside. Performances by Takahiro Yoshikawaand So Percussion.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Sound Perimeter Ozarks at LargeMusicclassical music
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
