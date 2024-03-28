Sound Perimeter: A Window

Today, we offered a unique musical experience featuring compositions by John Cage, as if seen through a window: tranquil landscapes on the outside and dynamic, playful interactions on the inside. Performances by Takahiro Yoshikawaand So Percussion.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.