© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound Perimeter

Sound Perimeter: The Harmonies of Water

By Lia Uribe
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:10 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Together we discovered the presence of water within musical compositions and the musicality inherent in water itself. I hope this journey allowed you to immerse yourself in imagery evoking water's tranquility, power, and vitality. Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Find out more about the featured artists:
Tan Dun
Clarice Assad

Tags
Sound Perimeter Sound PerimeterOzarks at LargeMusic
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe