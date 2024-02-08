Sound Perimeter: The Harmonies of Water

Together we discovered the presence of water within musical compositions and the musicality inherent in water itself. I hope this journey allowed you to immerse yourself in imagery evoking water's tranquility, power, and vitality. Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Find out more about the featured artists:

Tan Dun

Clarice Assad

