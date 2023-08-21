© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Listening Lab

An Introduction to the Lab

By Emerson Alexander
Published August 21, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT
design by Emerson Alexander and Amber Jones

Introducing the KUAF Listening Lab, a space for intimate and honest conversations to better understand our neighbors and ourselves. Listen to conversations from across Northwest Arkansas about acceptance, belonging, and the things that connect us all.

If you are an organization or individual interested in using The Listening Lab to record conversations, please fill out this form and we will be in touch with you to discuss your proposal.

The Listening Lab at KUAF is made possible by The Walmart Foundation.

Tags
The Listening Lab Listening Lab
Emerson Alexander
Emerson Alexander is the coordinator of KUAF's Listening Lab.
See stories by Emerson Alexander