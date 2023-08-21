An Introduction to the Lab

Introducing the KUAF Listening Lab, a space for intimate and honest conversations to better understand our neighbors and ourselves. Listen to conversations from across Northwest Arkansas about acceptance, belonging, and the things that connect us all.

If you are an organization or individual interested in using The Listening Lab to record conversations, please fill out this form and we will be in touch with you to discuss your proposal.

The Listening Lab at KUAF is made possible by The Walmart Foundation.