Knowing Where Your Food Comes From
Feeding America ranks Arkansas—the home of Tyson Foods and Walmart—as the second most food insecure state in the United States. What does it look like to have a better understanding of where our food comes from and what does food justice mean? Terrius Bruce is a doctoral student studying these questions and is the guest on the latest episode of Undisciplined.
Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Terrius Bruce
Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Sophia Nourani
Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.