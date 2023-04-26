© 2023 KUAF
Undisciplined

Knowing Where Your Food Comes From

By Caree Banton
Published April 26, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Feeding America ranks Arkansas—the home of Tyson Foods and Walmart—as the second most food insecure state in the United States. What does it look like to have a better understanding of where our food comes from and what does food justice mean? Terrius Bruce is a doctoral student studying these questions and is the guest on the latest episode of Undisciplined.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton
Guest: Terrius Bruce
Producer: Matthew Moore
Associate Producer: Sophia Nourani

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.

