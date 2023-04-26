Knowing Where Your Food Comes From

Feeding America ranks Arkansas—the home of Tyson Foods and Walmart—as the second most food insecure state in the United States. What does it look like to have a better understanding of where our food comes from and what does food justice mean? Terrius Bruce is a doctoral student studying these questions and is the guest on the latest episode of Undisciplined.

Host: Dr. Caree Banton

Guest: Terrius Bruce

Producer: Matthew Moore

Associate Producer: Sophia Nourani

Undisciplined is a production of KUAF Public Radio, Ozarks at Large, and the African and African American Studies program at the University of Arkansas.