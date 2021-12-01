Arkansas' U.S. Senators pay tribute to deputy killed in crash

Arkansas' two Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday paid tribute to an Independence County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed in a rollover crash last month.

Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton displayed a picture of 29-year-old Deputy Frank Ramirez on the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol.

"A noble, brave public servant. A devoted husband and father. A protector of his community. And, as so many have already remembered, a good man," said Boozman. "On behalf of all Arkansans, we are grateful for his dedication and sacrifice. Our prayers are with his loved ones and the brothers and sisters in blue left to go on without him after his End of Watch."

Cotton offered condolences to Ramirez's family and paid tribute to his service and sacrifice.

"This heartbreaking tragedy has brought countless Arkansans to their knees in prayer," Cotton said. "Deputy Ramirez was serving his community when he died. There are few causes more noble."

Ramirez died on November 18 in a rollover crash on Arkansas Highway 14 in Independence County while responding to a call.

