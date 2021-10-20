Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

Black Art is Movement Work

By & Caree Banton 3 minutes ago
  • Mural located near the intersection of College & Dickson in Fayetteville, painted in part by Sharon Killian
    M Moore / KUAF

The Harlem Renaissance came during a time of incredible unrest for the Black community in America, due in large part to the Red Summer of 1919. Racial terrorism took place all across America, with the most deadly attack happening in Elaine, Arkansas. Out of that time came artistic legends like writer Langston Hughes, singer Billie Holiday, and painter Jacob Lawrence. In this episode of Undisciplined, host Caree Banton talks with Sharon about the correlation between reckoning and artistry. Sharon is an artist herself, as well as the President of Art Ventures and the Northwest Arkansas African American Heritage Association.

Undisciplined
art ventures
Black Lives Matter
Elaine Massacre

