Community Spotlight: Arkansas Support Network In Need of Technological Donations

Today Pete is joined via phone by Syard Evans, the CEO of Arkansas Support Network, to talk about how the Covid-19 outbreak has deterred access to services for those most in need right now, especially those who are high risk.

Although technology allows ASN to connect with many of its clients and continue providing services, a significant proportion of those who utilize ASN do not have access to the internet from their homes. At this moment, Arkansas Support Network is in need of tech donations, such as tablets or smartphones that are no longer in use, that can be distributed to those most in need, to allow ASN to continue providing services while practicing safe social distancing.

For more information or to make a donation, visit Arkansas Support Network's official website.