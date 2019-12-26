Ep 67 Create@State Podcast Looks Back at 2019, Forward to 2020

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections That Count”. In this interview, we get a look back at 2019’s amazing research at Arkansas State University. Joining me for this review is Executive Director of Research and Technology Transfer at Arkansas State University Emily Devereux and Vice Provost for Research and Technology Transfer and Executive Director of Arkansas Biosciences Institute at Arkansas State University Dr. Tom Risch. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

To hear more interviews like this one, you can subscribe to the Create@ State Podcast at the Create@State podcast page on KASU.org. It is also available on Spotify, iTunes, or Google Play, or you can listen on the NPR app. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a review. We would love to hear from you. You’re listening to A-State Connections on KASU.

