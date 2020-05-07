Ep 86 Create@State Podcast Features Clay Heern, Emily Hendrix, Rebecca Martin, Sankalpa Chakraborty

This is A-State Connections on KASU. I’m Johnathan Reaves. This is the weekly segment called “A-State Connections and Create@State: Making Connections that Count”. Over the next several podcast episodes, we will play back numerous student presentations from the Create@State virtual symposium. We will feature four students in each episode. Today’s presentations are from the College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University. We will feature students Clay Heern, Emily Hendrix, Rebecca Martin, and Sankalpa Chakraborty. Click on the Listen button for the podcast episode.

Today, we heard from students in the College of Sciences and Mathematics at Arkansas State University. Don’t forget to subscribe to the Create@State podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Also, subscribe to the new KASU app, which makes it easy to find the Create@State podcast. Please tell others about the Create@State Podcast, also leave us a 5-star review. This is A-State Connections on KASU.

